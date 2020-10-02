https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vile-democrats-show-true-colors-response-trump-announcing-melania-tested-positive-coronavirus/

After midnight on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In what will likely come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Democrats showed their vile true colors as they could not contain their absolute glee over the situation.

Countless verified accounts immediately began wishing death upon the president.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The responses ranged from cold and callous, to outright evil.

It’s the OCTOBER SURPRISE we have all been waiting for! — John Kehoe (@Johnkehoe23) October 2, 2020

So Trump got COVID huh… Welp if he dies he dies… ©️Drago — IG: @Vstylez (@Vstylez) October 2, 2020

LMFAO TRUMP GONNA DIE — SOBER ROB (@sober_rob) October 2, 2020

Well – I think a lot of people will find it funny that Donald Trump has coronavirus, Covid-19 and might die but am I one of them? Yes. — brendan maclean (@macleanbrendan) October 2, 2020

I hope Trump’s diagnosis wakes his supporters up to the reality of the pandemic and also that it makes him suffer and die. — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) October 2, 2020

President Trump and many others travelled with Hope Hicks this week, who seems to be the first in the inner circle to test positive for the virus.

