https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vile-democrats-show-true-colors-response-trump-announcing-melania-tested-positive-coronavirus/

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a Mother’s Day event for military spouses in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

After midnight on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In what will likely come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Democrats showed their vile true colors as they could not contain their absolute glee over the situation.

Countless verified accounts immediately began wishing death upon the president.

The responses ranged from cold and callous, to outright evil.

President Trump and many others travelled with Hope Hicks this week, who seems to be the first in the inner circle to test positive for the virus.

