Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after news that President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and White House adviser Hope Hicks contracted the virus.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” the vice president’s press secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

Approximately an hour after Trump announced on Twitter during the early morning hours Friday that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19, Pence tweeted, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Someone “familiar with the situation” told Politico that the president was not exhibiting symptoms as of Thursday, but that Pence “may need to step in for some tasks if Trump is confined to the White House grounds.”

The White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, explained that Trump will still be performing the duties of his office while being isolated and closely watched by his medical team. As The Daily Wire reported:

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.” First lady Melania Trump responded to receiving the positive test by writing on Twitter: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested negative for COVID-19, as did senior White House aide Ben Williamson, according to CBS News. Both were reportedly in “good shape.” Also testing negative were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

NEW: White House Chief of @MarkMeadows has tested negative for coronavirus as has senior WH aide Ben Williamson, @_WilliamsonBen tells @CBSNews. Both in “good shape” and will be rested Friday. — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) October 2, 2020

Some of the president’s detractors expressed glee over his diagnosis, including some former staffers for President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

