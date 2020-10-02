https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/wapo-tweets-imagine-will-like-never-think-trump/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Despite being apparently unconnected to Trump’s announcement that he had contracted coronavirus, the Washington Post was forced to delete a tweet that stated, “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 last night, prompting a wave of gloating and celebration from leftists and the media.

39 minutes later, the Washington Post tweeted a link to the story, with many believing it to be a reaction to the news.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

