https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/watch-president-trump-releases-taped-message-before-leaving-for-walter-reed-hospital/

President Trump just tweeted out a message before boarding Marine One for his trip to Walter Reed hospital where he thanked his well-wishers and said, “I think I’m doing very well”:

WASHINGTON (AP) — In video before hospital trip, Trump says, ‘I think I’m doing very well,’ going ‘to make sure that things work out.’ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 2, 2020

Watch:

That video posted shortly after the president, dressed in a suit and wearing a mask, boarded Marine One:

BREAKING: President Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the White House, departing for Walter Reed for #coronavirus treatment. https://t.co/Z6rjcanXqe pic.twitter.com/D0IyQfiFhm — WLWT (@WLWT) October 2, 2020

FWIW:

Per source, Trump insisted on walking to Marine One. For the visual. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 2, 2020

FWIW 2:

POTUS was spooked after he tested positive for coronavirus and became increasingly alarmed as he developed symptoms — like a fever — overnight, person familiar with his reaction says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

He’ll be at Walter Reed, according to the White House, for a “few days” “out of an abundance of caution”:

Pres Trump gingerly steps off Marine One upon landing on the LZ at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He then boarded motorcade for very short ride to the hospital entrance leading to the Presidential Medical Suite. pic.twitter.com/UDxM9P8EGl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 2, 2020

***

Related:

REPORT: President Trump headed to Walter Reed hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’ https://t.co/pYJVfcutxv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

