Fair enough. In the absence of the direct confrontation of Marxist groups like antifa that some chapters engage in, the Proud Boys would likely still be designated a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League because they have a strict immigration stance. They call for closed borders. The group also opposes political correctness, often speaking in coarse terms, and seems to really like Roger Stone.

However, a chapter in Utah can have a dialogue with BLM that seems to be genuine and productive enough that they will appear together. The BLM leader, Jacarri Kelley, went so far as to say:

“We sat down and had a conversation about each others’ myths that we heard about the Black Lives Matter movement and about the Proud Boys,” Kelley said about her first meeting with the leaders. “And we came to realize we had more in common than not. And in order to combat evil and racism and hatred in this country, we do need to be able to reach across the aisle and have these tough conversations.” “They’re not white supremacists. These are proud American men,” Kelley said, before adding that both groups “have an issue with the media” because they feel their organizations are not fairly portrayed.

This story is an excellent example of getting beyond the hype on a local level where problems can be avoided, and issues can get resolved. As Americans, most of us do have more in common with each other than the media wants us to believe. This cooperation between two groups that our media tells us should have nothing in common is good news. In a country that often feels irreparably fractured, it is something more of us should try to emulate.

