When it comes to Coronavirus deaths, the state of New York leads the entire country.

The main reason for this is that Governor Andrew Cuomo had a policy that nursing homes had to accept patients who were infected with the virus. Thousands of elderly people died as a result.

Yet now, he is flat-out claiming that this never happened. Is he for real?

FOX News reports:

New York’s Cuomo faces criticism of latest nursing home, coronavirus comments New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office is pushing back against the mounting criticism it received for claims the governor made about forcing nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Finger Lakes News Radio asked Cuomo on Wednesday what he would tell families who blamed his March 25th health directive, which required nursing homes to accept patients. Cuomo, a Democrat, said that nursing homes were never forced to accept COVID-19 patients from overloaded hospitals because the state had “flattened the curve so effectively, we always had available hospital beds. So, we never scrambled for beds, and we never needed nursing home beds because we always had hospital beds. He added: “So, it just never happened in New York where we needed to say to a nursing home, ‘we need you to take this person even though they’re COVID-positive. It never happened.”

Here’s the audio of the interview:

Cuomo tells Finger Lakes Daily News that COVID patients were never sent to nursing homes “It never happened” pic.twitter.com/JssBVNqg7n — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 30, 2020

Who does he think he’s fooling?

OH. MY. GOD. This is literally the worst lie on coronavirus this year. And that includes anything said by Donald Trump. The media is M.I.A. on this…why? The incompetene/negligence is quite staggering. https://t.co/Nfu83B1NMb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

Even CNN called him out!

Fact check: Gov. Cuomo falsely claims New York nursing homes never took in Covid-positive patientshttps://t.co/DsGN7qMNiP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 1, 2020

Nice try, governor.

