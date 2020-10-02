https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-mild-covid-symptoms

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows addressed the public on Friday morning following the announcement of President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

What are the details?

In statements to reporters outside the White House, Meadows said that the president is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“He has mild symptoms,” Meadows admitted. “The doctor will continue to provide expertise in the residence. He’s in the residence now. In true fashion, [Trump] is probably critiquing the way I’m answering these questions.”

He added, “I can tell you that a number of us will be reporting back to him on the task at hand.”

In the early hours of Friday morning, Trump tweeted about his and the first Lady’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

He wrote, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Pence, second lady, senior advisers test negative

The president has yet to tweet any follow-up statements regarding the status of his health or anything else at the time of this reporting.

In a Friday morning letter, the White House physician said that Trump and the first lady were “both well” and that he anticipated the president would continue carrying out his presidential duties.

According to Meadows’ Friday morning tweets, Vice President Pence and his wife, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin all tested negative for coronavirus as of Friday morning.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive

A spokesperson for the RNC told TheBlaze on Friday that GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday after coming in contact with an infected family member.

The spokesperson said, “After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

McDaniel tweeted her well-wishes for the president and his wife on Friday morning.

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump a speedy recovery,” she wrote. “We are praying for you!”

