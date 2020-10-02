https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/white-house-president-trump-is-in-charge-vp-pence-at-the-naval-observatory/

As we await news on President Trump who we just told you is on the way to Walter Reed hospital, the White House is making it clear that the president is still in charge and he has not transferred power to Vice President Pence:

Vice President Pence is currently at his home in the Naval Observatory:

Earlier in the day, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed that the president will be off the campaign trail:

This includes the president’s children:

As of earlier today, the White House physician said the vice president wasn’t in close enough contact with the president to merit a quarantine:

But the vice president was in in the Oval Office on Tuesday:

And he was photographed “a few seats away” from Sen. Mike Lee and the president of Notre Dame University, both of whom revealed they tested positive as well:

The vice presidential debate is still on:

But team Biden wants new safety procedures:

***

