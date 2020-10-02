https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/white-house-president-trump-is-in-charge-vp-pence-at-the-naval-observatory/

As we await news on President Trump who we just told you is on the way to Walter Reed hospital, the White House is making it clear that the president is still in charge and he has not transferred power to Vice President Pence:

As the President flies to Walter Reed Medical Center WH Official Alyssa Farah says power has not been transferred to the Vice President. “The President is in charge”. Trump could be at the hospital for several days — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) October 2, 2020

Vice President Pence is currently at his home in the Naval Observatory:

.@VP Mike Pence is at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the Vice President, according to an administration official. The official says he remains in good health. #CNN — Jennifer Feldman (@jenniferfeldman) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed that the president will be off the campaign trail:

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that “all previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed.” https://t.co/xSqqLyxgOc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 2, 2020

This includes the president’s children:

“Fighters Against Socialism” tour with Don Jr. is off, for now.

Statement from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says all campaign events involving members of the president’s family are postponed. https://t.co/U7YjaTDfzC — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 2, 2020

As of earlier today, the White House physician said the vice president wasn’t in close enough contact with the president to merit a quarantine:

WH Physician Dr. Jesse Schonau, Lt Cmdr., US Navy, says VP Pence tested negative for COVID-19 and did not have “a close contact” with any persons who tested positive. The Dr says Pence “does not need to quarantine” and can “go about his normal activities.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 2, 2020

But the vice president was in in the Oval Office on Tuesday:

Pence was in the Oval Office with Trump Tuesday, but his doctor says he’s not “considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump. Vice President Mike Pence does not need to quarantine.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

And he was photographed “a few seats away” from Sen. Mike Lee and the president of Notre Dame University, both of whom revealed they tested positive as well:

Sitting a few seats away from Mike Lee & Notre Dame’s prez at the Amy Coney Barrett White House event:

-VP Pence (no mask)

-AG Barr (no mask)

-Sen. Sasse

-Sen. Hawley (no mask)

-ACB’s entire family (no mask) pic.twitter.com/p0Al8Qxjiv — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) October 2, 2020

The vice presidential debate is still on:

New: The University of Utah is set to host the VP debate as planned this Wednesday, spokesman Shawn Wood tells me. Their policy will require everybody inside the security perimeter — save for the three people onstage — “to wear masks at all times,” Wood says. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 2, 2020

But team Biden wants new safety procedures:

Biden’s campaign wants 12 feet or more of separation, with Kamala Harris and Mike Pence standing at VP debate. But the commission has so far sided w/ the Trump camp, in opposing extending the distance between them. @natashakorecki https://t.co/yO6lE1bVjj — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 2, 2020

