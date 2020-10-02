https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/02/with-the-waves-of-imbalanced-reactions-to-the-presidents-covid-positive-result-the-babylon-bee-sums-up-the-crazy-perfectly/

The old adage is that in order to be funny the humor has to retain an element of the truth. The reliably trenchant Babylon Bee just might have seen the result of diminishing returns, in that a new post from the site seems to have lost much of its mirth for being FAR TOO ACCURATE.

As the social media universe is currently flooded with completely unhinged bloodlust The Bee has at least managed to succinctly categorize the distemper on display.

Party That Wants To Run Your Healthcare Roots For Political Opponent To Die https://t.co/IiiIqSaf67 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 2, 2020

Not even satire 😗 — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) October 2, 2020

This is not satire it’s a public service statement people to seriously ponder. It’s a scary thought eye opening thought. — Gracie Love (@WeNeed2Laugh) October 2, 2020

@TheBabylonBee Is starting to become a respected news source… WTF?! 2020 is ramping up again. — All I am is just another nut in the wall (@ConcreteCoconut) October 2, 2020

It really is the only explanation.

You’ve got to admit that when they’re screaming at you, hoping for your death, they always mean well – because they are the party of the righteous & high morals – like those dudes that they carry the coffin at your funeral, but they’re dancing while doing it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nPhY53LFHf — Hetti Puntin 🇮🇹 (@hpuntin) October 2, 2020

We all know what will happen next.

I dare USA Today to fact check this one! — Crowderfan (@Crowderfan1) October 2, 2020

This would be a fun result, yes.

