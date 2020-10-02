https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/02/with-the-waves-of-imbalanced-reactions-to-the-presidents-covid-positive-result-the-babylon-bee-sums-up-the-crazy-perfectly/

The old adage is that in order to be funny the humor has to retain an element of the truth. The reliably trenchant Babylon Bee just might have seen the result of diminishing returns, in that a new post from the site seems to have lost much of its mirth for being FAR TOO ACCURATE.

As the social media universe is currently flooded with completely unhinged bloodlust The Bee has at least managed to succinctly categorize the distemper on display.

It really is the only explanation.

We all know what will happen next.

This would be a fun result, yes.

