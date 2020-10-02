https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/world-leaders-wish-president-trump-good-health-soulless-idiots-left-mock/

Guest post by Collin McMahon

News of First Lady Melania and President Trump’s COVID infection sparked various reactions around the world, leading many people to reveal their true colors.

“Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery”, Nigel Farage posted on Twitter.

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery. https://t.co/158PChh5z6 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 2, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also contracted COVID-19 and had to be treated in ICU in April, said on Twitter: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

There are few countries in the world who share a closer friendship than Australia and the UK. Now, as an independent trading nation for the first time in decades, we have the opportunity to turn our shared history and friendship into a world-leading free trade agreement. 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/PPWESs3aHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote:

„Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.“

Egyptian President Abdelfatta Al-Sisi wrote:

“My sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, and for them to pass this stage quickly to return in full health and wellness to continue leading the efforts of the United States capable towards working to combat this virus worldwide in the interest of all humanity, may God protect our peoples and all peoples of the world.“

تابعت بإهتمام و تقدير بالغ البيان المشترك الثلاثي بين الولايات المتحدة الامريكية و دولة الامارات العربية الشقيقة وإسرائيل حول الاتفاق علي ايقاف ضم إسرائيل للاراضي الفلسطينية ..١/٢ — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) August 13, 2020

From Germany, AfD foreign policy spokesman Petr Bystron wrote:

„Dear First Lady and President Trump, in the name of myself and many of my colleagues, I would like to wish you a speedy recovery. We are ashamed that our Government has not done so immediately, and apologize to you in the name of your fans in Germany.“

Wie peinluch: anstatt sich bei allen betrogenen Lesern und vor allem bei @HCStrache1 und @JGudenus zu entschuldigen, bedroht die @SZ lieber den Journalisten von @Oe24at, der die Manipulation der SZ und des @derspiegel beim #IbizaVideo aufgedeckt hat. https://t.co/5dHNzXljm4 — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) August 23, 2020

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert posted: „Chancellor #Merkel: I send Donald and Melania Trump all my best wishes for a full and speedy recovery from their #COVID19 infection.“

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1311905372504879105?s=20

Naturally, many horrible people came out to reveal their true colors on social media as well, which we will not deign to quote here. The best reply to this came from the head of Italy’s Lega, Matteo Salvini:

„In Italy and in the world, whoever celebrates the illness of a man or a woman, whoever wishes the death of others, only confirms what he is: a soulless idiot. Hugs to Melania and Donald #Trump.“!

https://twitter.com/matteosalvinimi/status/1311945098482126848?s=20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

