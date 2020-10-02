http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MetGUePrXnY/

The news early Friday morning that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus drew immediate reaction from around the world.

As Breitbart News reported, the president said he and the First Lady will be going into their “quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to wish his “friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19.”

Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan responded with his best wishes for Donald Trump and Melania:

Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020

So too the Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein offered his thoughts and encouragement:

I wish a complete and speedy recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS from COVID-19. — Yuli Edelstein 🇱 יולי אדלשטיין (@YuliEdelstein) October 2, 2020

There was plenty of support closer to home:

My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time. #TrumpHasCovid — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 2, 2020

More to come….

