As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier — President Trump walked unassisted to Marine One for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Trump wearing a suit and a mask, waved to reporters and flashed his trademark thumbs up as he left the White House.

On Thursday night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

There was not expected to be a break for President Trump to speak to reporters before he went to Walter Reed.

Despite this CNN narcissist Jim Acosta posted this self-absorbed tweet.

The reaction to this outrageous tweet was as expected.

Total narcissist on display…CNN is vile! Is everything about you??? — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 2, 2020

Umm, Jim, he’s got Covid. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 2, 2020

Are you kidding? Seriously. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 2, 2020

“I KNOW YOU’RE BEING TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL, BUT…” pic.twitter.com/4nTt1l5T8q — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 2, 2020

