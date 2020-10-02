https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/yamiche-is-still-not-a-journalist-yamiche-alcindor-slammed-for-deliberately-taking-melania-trump-out-of-context-to-push-ugly-smear/

Wow.

We read a lot of fake news because you know, it’s basically what we do around here, but this garbage from Yamiche Alcindor is … well … garbage.

First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded talking about the Trump child separation policy. She said, “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”https://t.co/6Se5vEmzzY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2020

Yamiche, if you have to take someone out of context for what you’re writing, even when it’s just a tweet, it’s likely BS.

Just sayin’.

This was not her full quote and Yamiche is still not a journalist. https://t.co/2rrQ943y9E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2020

Nope, not a journalist.

I hope everyone’s paying attention to who is tweeting this quote out, out of context. And remember what these people would do to the person who would have secretly recorded Michelle Obama. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2020

What he said.

Some will suggest that excluding the context in your tweet is misleading. pic.twitter.com/7eViR0g3hj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 2, 2020

Misleading.

Sounds about right.

All federal funding should be pulled from PBS. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 2, 2020

We like the way Tim Young thinks.

You are intentionally misleading people about what she said, hoping they’ll trust your lie and not look into it themselves. That’s not journalism. That’s propaganda. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 2, 2020

Well, of course she is.

It’s all she knows because she’s not a journalist.

She’s a propagandist.

What? A “journalist” using “editorial discretion” to lie with a partial quote? And it’s someone of @Yamiche’s known ethical caliber? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) October 2, 2020

Shocking.

Or not.

***

Related:

‘Sometimes it’s GOOD to just shut up’: Jennifer Rubin’s UGLY attack on Melania Trump BACKFIRES in a glorious fashion

Are you HIGH?! Insane Obama lackey TORCHED for calling to invoke 25th amendment after Trump tests positive for COVID; Update, he tried deleting BUT we got it

REKT! James Woods has just 1 word for WaPo and their ‘tasteless’ (now deleted) tweet about never having to think about Trump again

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

