https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/1st-man-cured-hiv-dies-cancer/

(AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE) The first person to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown — known as the “Berlin Patient” — has died after a battle with cancer, the International Aids Society (IAS) announced Wednesday.

Brown made medical history and became a symbol of hope for the tens of millions of people living with the virus that causes AIDS when he was cured more than a decade ago.

He had been living with a recurrence of leukemia for several months and received hospice care at his home in Palm Springs, California.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

