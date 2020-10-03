https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-happy-trump-coronavirus-diagnosis-poll

There has been no shortage of leftist celebrities and pundits celebrating President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19. The usual cast of Trump-hating characters gleefully rejoiced in the president testing positive for the deadly coronavirus, including Kathy Griffin, Jimmy Kimmel, Bette Midler, and Rob Reiner. But being overjoyed that Trump tested positive isn’t only for the rich and famous, Democratic voters were also cheering that the commander-in-chief contracted coronavirus.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll of over 900 American registered voters found that 40% of Democrats were “somewhat” or “very” “happy” when they found out that the president tested positive for COVID-19. There were 31% of Democrats who were “somewhat” or “very” “excited” to hear about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. There were 41% of Dems who were “indifferent” to the news of the president contracting the disease.

Republicans had a far more empathetic reaction to the news, with 55% of GOP voters “somewhat” or “very” “sad” about Trump testing positive for the virus. There were 51% of Republicans who were “somewhat” or “very” “worried” for the president.

There were 61% of Democrats who were “not too concerned” or “not concerned at all” about Trump’s well-being, compared to 78% of Republicans who were “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the president’s health.

Of the respondents, 51% were satisfied with the amount of information they’re getting on Trump’s health.

Of the participants, 49% are “more worried” about the economy following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, compared to only 6% who are “less worried.”

Trump should address the nation about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, say 68% of voters.

As far as the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett scheduled for Oct. 12, 57% of Republican voters say the hearings should not be delayed because of Trump’s positive test. Meanwhile, two-thirds of Democrats say the hearings should be delayed.

Trump testing positive for COVID-19 didn’t have much impact on voters’ level of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. The survey found that 53% of U.S. adults said they were “very concerned” about coronavirus on Oct. 2, the same percentage as the Morning Consult poll from Sept. 25-27.

More than half, 53% of voters, say they are more inclined to wear a face mask and practice social distancing following Trump’s positive coronavirus test.

