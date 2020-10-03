https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/anti-trump-hack-reporter-chris-wallace-pushes-rumor-trump-doctors-lying-america-video/

President Trump announced late Thursday evening that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, the President’s medical team recommended President Trump be taken to Walter Reed for state of the art monitoring.

Earlier today White House physician Dr. Sean Conley spoke with reporters saying he is “extremely happy” with the progress President Trump has made since being diagnosed with Covid.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Dr. Sean Conley said.

“Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” he added.

But this wasn’t enough for the fake news media.

Immediately after the medical briefing the fake news started pushing rumors that President Trump is far worse than his doctors just reported.

The WH TV pool just received this quote from “a source familiar with the President’s health…” – “The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 3, 2020

Of course, these are the same reporters who believed every drop of nonsense crazy Dr. Fauci has been reporting on the virus since January.

Of course, Never-Trump conspiracist was eager to push this rumor this morning on FOX News.

FOX News has been pushing this hack on all their shows hoping to revive his career after his smears, lies and lectures during the Tuesday night debate.

Wallace chose to believe the rumors this morning instead of the actual doctors who are treating the president.

Figures.

Enough is Enough.

