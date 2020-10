https://notthebee.com/article/as-trump-fights-corona-scumbag-michael-moore-says-my-thoughts-and-prayers-are-with-covid-19/

Noted scumbag, Biden supporter, and human slug Michael Moore tweeted that he’s rooting for corona to take out President Trump, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with Covid-19.”

What a garbage thing to say. Happily saying something as garbage as that makes you a garbage person.

Just another example of the violent left, folks.

Or as they call themselves …

ThE pArTy Of ToLeRaNcE.

