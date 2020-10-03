https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-campaign-trouble-announces-will-partake-events-speaking-front-less-200-supporters-since-labor-day/

(Above Democrat Joe Biden with four people at event on Labor Day outside, in masks, 8 feet apart)

Biden does few events and only allows media and handlers into them. This strategy to hide his many gaffs is working so well his campaign is planning on doing more of them.

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden has entertained less than 200 supporters at his events since Labor Day. The most he had in one day was the day after the first Presidential debate this past week when the likely ‘astroturfed’ crowd of 80 individuals met him at a train stop on the way back to Delaware.



We have been keeping track of the number of people at both Biden and Trump events since Labor day one month ago. We did this because we noticed a similar and more glaring issue with this year’s campaigns.

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we decided to run a ‘rally tally’ again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through yesterday, October 2, 2020.



Since Labor day we count very few events for Biden and a very small number of attendees not campaign or press related. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not even out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. We estimate that President Trump has now held events with more than 250,000 supporters while Biden has entertained less than 200 supporters.

These numbers are estimates and we are open to suggested better numbers for these events but they won’t change the overall summary of our results. This year is worse than 2016. Biden seemingly can’t get out of the basement while President Trump is out almost daily with numerous events on some days.

So today the Biden campaign announced they will now do more:

After getting in front of less than ~200 voters in person since April the Biden campaign says it will now do more events … But will anyone other than reporters or handlers be involved? #BasementBiden pic.twitter.com/TplwfPz4eZ — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) October 3, 2020

The work ethic of a politician and a billionaire are in full view:

You are now witnessing, on full display, the difference in work ethic from someone who spent his entire life in the private sector (Trump) and someone who’s been a government employee his entire life ( Lazy Joe). — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 25, 2020

There literally may be more Trump supporters protesting Biden events than Biden attendees at his events.

Scranton knows that @JoeBiden has sold them out for decades His policies have killed millions of factory jobs and precious unborn babies ‘Joe from Scranton’ has betrayed his hometown and his nation #BeijingBiden Scranton Is Trump country

MAGA 🇺🇸#CatholicsForTrump #BidenCNN pic.twitter.com/kSc8ErSJbc — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 17, 2020

In Summary – Joe Biden is currently not in the race based on attendance at campaign events. He has virtually no events and no attendance at his events when he has them. President Trump is absolutely crushing it.

Biden’s campaign is in trouble. This is why they are announcing more events in the future.



The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The numbers prove it.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

