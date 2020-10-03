https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-plans-participate-second-debate-if-president-trump-able-attend?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Despite President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign says that the candidate will participate in the second presidential debate scheduled for Oct.15, Trump’s health permitting.

“So assuming that the commission puts in place the necessary requirements to ensure that everybody is safe, which is first and foremost the most important thing, yes, Joe Biden certainly looks forward to the opportunity to debate Donald Trump and we hope he will be well and able to do that,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump recently announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The president could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center as soon as Monday to continue receiving treatment from the White House, a doctor announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders during an interview on CNN said that the former vice president will debate Trump provided that the president’s doctors approve.

“And we are hoping that President Trump can participate,” Sanders said. “We’re hoping that he’s medically able to participate and you know that’s up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

