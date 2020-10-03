https://mediarightnews.com/juanita-broaddrick-i-think-its-time-to-send-chris-wallace-to-cnn-he-has-earned-it/

As was reported on earlier by Washington News, Trump supporter Juanita Broaddrick joined the chorus of people calling for Chris Wallace’s removal from Fox News following Tuesday’s debate.

“I think it’s time to send Chris Wallace to CNN. He has earned it,” she said in a tweet the day after the debate. She followed it up with a tweet that said, “I’m voting in person for President Trump on November 3rd. How bout you?”

I think it’s time to send Chris Wallace to CNN. He has earned it. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2020

I’m voting in person for President Trump on November 3rd. How bout you? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2020

The next day, she retweeted a story about Wallace’s reaction the next day after the debate and continued her criticism, saying, “Wallace is a self absorbed hack.”

Wallace is a self absorbed hack. Chris Wallace says Trump ‘bears the primary responsibility for what happened’ at debate | TheHill https://t.co/8F23ImB3k8 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2020

Yesterday, Broaddrick took a screenshot of Wallace on Fox News and said, “Of course….. this POS making derogatory remarks this am about the First Family not wearing masks after they were seated at the debate. His hate for Trump is sickening. Chris Wallace is despicable.”

Of course….. this POS making derogatory remarks this am about the First Family not wearing masks after they were seated at the debate. His hate for Trump is sickening. Chris Wallace is despicable. pic.twitter.com/JH2xNK58p4 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2020

A video shared earlier of Wallace appearing on The Fox Report with Jon Scott today has received over 3,000 thumbs downs and less than 1,000 thumbs up so far.

Many comments left on the video are critical of Wallace with some pledging not to watch Fox News until Wallace is removed.