The Body Language Ghost performed a review of the first 2020 Presidential debate and the three characters involved, President Trump, Vice President Biden and moderator Chris Wallace from FOX News. Below are her shocking observations.

The Body Language Ghost in her review of the first 2020 Presidential debate started off with moderator Chris Wallace. When Wallace shared that he did not share his questions with anyone the Ghost shared that he showed a lot of stress and he tightened indicating this may not be the case. His actions didn’t necessarily show deception but they did show there was something there.

Next entered the President and former Obama Vice President. President Trump spoke first and showed a little stress as would be expected in this situation. But soon thereafter the President calmed down and decided to be himself.

Biden spoke next. He stumbled and then his brain didn’t access anything but his hearing. The Body Language Ghost said it didn’t prove that he had an earpiece but it sort of looked like it. This was the first clue. Next Biden closed his eyes and the looked up even though there was nothing in the air to look at. At this point it was difficult to tell if it was part of the brain damage or whether he was listening to someone.

Next Trump gets agitated and then mad with all the lies that Biden makes during his arguments. The Body Language Ghost doesn’t disagree. She says after watching Biden, “If lies were a drinking game, we’d all be dead from alcohol poisoning.”

Next there’s an observation that Biden laughs a lot when confronted by Trump. Apparently a lot of liars laugh when they get caught. It’s a stress laugh that allows them to shake you off as well.

Next Joe looks confused and Trump pummels him on his lies about Obamacare. He starts looking straight ahead and he’s not looking at Wallace (at about the 12:00 mark):

He’s really confused there. So we’ve got Trump talking. Wallace is talking and Biden is trying to talk. There he goes to the other tell. What’s going on? What do we see? He’s looking straight ahead – what, what? And he’s not looking at Wallace. Because if he was referring to what Wallace was saying he’d look at Wallace. What? What? But no, he’s responding to something else. He’s not looking at Trump and responding. He’s not looking at Wallace and responding. We see no body tells that deliver the body in either direction to give attention to. He’s staring straight ahead. Not at the camera and you say ‘ah’ there’s another tell. Someone else is in that conversation too. It’s making it really hard for Biden. And I think Trump’s a genius, he’s knows that if he keeps this kind of pressure on, it’s really hard to concentrate when you’ve got three other people talking at you. Even two other people talking to you. Trump and whoever’s in his ear.

Next the discussion went to Hunter Biden. The Body Language Ghost shares that Biden’s response of denial indicates he was in on it too.

Then President Trump discusses the transition and the coup and Biden just looks down. He doesn’t acknowledge Trump and he appears to be listening to the earpiece again.

We followed the Ghost in 2016. She’s still awesome today.

