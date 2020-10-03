https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/border-barriers-sold-scrap-metal-mexico/

(KOB NEWS) Scrap metal dealers in Mexico are profiting off construction of the border wall and an Albuquerque company may be at the center of it.

The border has been a staple of President Trump’s campaign since 2016.

“We will build a great wall along the southern border, and Mexico will pay for the wall,” said Trump in August 2016.

In many places, construction crews are replacing Normandy-style vehicle barriers with new steel fencing. It now appears scrap dealers in Mexico are profiting after U.S. contractors allegedly dumped heaps of the old barriers in Mexico – barriers which were paid for by U.S. tax dollars.

