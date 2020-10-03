https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-mitch-mcconnell-announces-all-previously-scheduled-senate-floor-activity-will-be-rescheduled-until-after-october-19-except-scotus-confirmation-hearings

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Saturday that all previously-scheduled floor activity would be “rescheduled until after October 19th.”

His statement was tweeted by Voice of America Washington bureau chief Steve Herman. Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis provided more context, adding that McConnell said the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett will continue as scheduled on October 12.

“McConnell is separately *seeking consent* from Democrats to have the Senate go on hiatus until Oct. 19,” Dennis reported.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for updates.

