President Donald Trump’s doctor at Walter Reed Medical Center, Sean Conley, said during a press conference that the president is “doing very well,” and that his already mild symptoms are dissipating.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” Conley said Saturday morning before introducing the team of doctors who are monitoring the president and providing his care. Conley added that Trump had mild symptoms including a slight cough, nasal congestion, and feeling “run down.” Conley later added that Trump had a fever Thursday night and into Friday morning but that he had been “fever free for over 24 hours.”

This is a breaking story, refresh the page for updates.

