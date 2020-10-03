https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-releases-positive-video-statement-from-walter-reed-medical-center

President Donald Trump released a positive video statement from Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, saying that he and the first lady are both doing well.

WATCH:

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

