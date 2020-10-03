https://nationalfile.com/allum-bokhari-on-tucker-were-in-an-era-of-digital-totalitarianism

Breitbart journalist Allum Bokhari appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday, arguing that we now live in an era of “digital totalitarianism” and promoting his new book detailing censorship conservatives face at the hands of big tech companies.

Bokhari appeared to promote his new book, “#Deleted: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election,” a detailed analysis of everything that Big Tech gets up to behind the scenes to control our every behaviours online. “There’s no other way to put it,” Bokhari said, claiming we are “in an era of digital totalitarianism”:

We’ve somehow allowed a handful of unaccountable corporations to seize control of poltical discourse, and, in the process, seize control of democracy. You don’t have to take this from me, take it from my sources; the people who worked for Google, the people who worked for Twitter, the people who worked for Facebook…. They are so alarmed by what they’ve seen inside these Silicon Valley companies, that they’ve put their own careers on the line to come forward and warn the American public about what’s going on.

The Breitbart Tech editor explained that it’s not simply about people getting banned on social media. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Bokhari said. “The really terrifying stuff is what’s going on behind the scenes.” He gave the example of something called “machine learning fairness,” which he described as Big Tech’s attempt to “merge the fields of computer science on the one hand, and critical race theory on the other.”

This is the “same racist ideology” that President Trump recently targeted in an executive order. He announced that “racial sensitivity training” would be ended for all federal government. In his announcement, he slammed critical race theory as “toxic propaganda” and “ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together.”

President Trump: “Critical race theory, the 1619 project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda, ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together. It will destroy our country.” pic.twitter.com/Fy45iICcJq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

The President further slammed it during the first presidential debate, describing critical race theory as “radical,” “very sick,” and racist. “They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it’s a racist place, and they were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to allow that to happen,” the President said.

Trump: Explains the dangers and bigotry of Critical Race Theory. Biden: No u. pic.twitter.com/pbylDSnB0O — Harrison Hill Smith ✞ (@Harrison_of_TX) September 30, 2020

While it may be being purged from the federal government, it is “running rampant” in Silicon Valley, where it “couldn’t be more dangerous,” Bokhari argued:

These people control the algorithms that control almost every aspect of our lives. They control whose messages are allowed to be seen, whose political movements are allowed to go viral and gain momentum, even whose businesses are going to be successful (if you’re on the 10th page of Google search, no-one will ever find you), and the people who have this awesome power, which by the way does not just affect America but so many other countries around the world, the people who have this power are the same people who think Ibram Kendi and Robin di Angelo are the leading intellectual figures of our time. These people are crazy, and they’re racists, and they’re running the technologies that are running our world. That’s where we are. That’s digital totalitarianism.

“A handful of hardline critical race theorists in the San Francisco Bay Area now control technology that can influence elections all around the world,” Bokhari said, speaking exclusively to National File. “The power of these platforms cannot be underestimated. Imagine your local gender studies professor with the nuclear launch codes. It would be comical if it wasn’t so dangerous.”

You can watch the full interview with Bokhari on Tucker below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

