https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brooke-baldwin-posts-cryptic-message-kicked-off-air-by-cnn/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
View this post on Instagram
Oct 1, 2020: It was on this day TEN YEARS AGO when I first started anchoring my own show on CNN (technically it wasn’t *my* show that very first day… but little did I know, after an unexpected chain of events, those two hours would become mine). I have cherished my time with you this past decade. It’s been a dream of mine to work at CNN… I’m a home town girl (ATL 🍑), and this has always been my hometown network. In the last ten years, we’ve witnessed history together. I’ve laughed and cried with you… I’ve rung in many a New Year with you 🥂. I’ve been sick with you. I have GROWN with you. Sitting in that seat live on CNN every afternoon has been and still is an absolute privilege. I’m a marker of major moments and this day matters to me every year — and I owe you all a massive THANK YOU. Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for finding me here on IG. Thank you for caring. As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was was with you, but I’ll see ya on 📺 on the flip side of the election. In the meantime, you know where to find me. Oh, and you see my necklace? Don’t forget to vote. 👊🏼 #gratitude #10years #anchorversary #cnn #Journalism #thankyou Me today —> Me 10 years ago #notanaturalblonde 😉
A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:43pm PDT
Brooke Baldwin announced yesterday on her Instagram page that she would be absent from her show until at least after the election. CNN did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including if it was her decision to step aside and if she will return to her role following the election.
Baldwin responded to a variety of comments on the post, insisting she’s “healthy” and will be back but she did not want to be taken off the air. A fan asked, “Why are you taking so many weeks off at such an important time?”
“Not my choice,” Baldwin responded.