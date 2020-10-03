https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brooke-baldwin-posts-cryptic-message-kicked-off-air-by-cnn/

Brooke Baldwin announced yesterday on her Instagram page that she would be absent from her show until at least after the election. CNN did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including if it was her decision to step aside and if she will return to her role following the election.

Baldwin responded to a variety of comments on the post, insisting she’s “healthy” and will be back but she did not want to be taken off the air. A fan asked, “Why are you taking so many weeks off at such an important time?”

“Not my choice,” Baldwin responded.

Full story at Fox News…