Former FBI Director James Comey testified by video earlier this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where part of his testimony appeared to contradict what Andrew McCabe has previously told Congress. Perhaps the ex-deputy FBI director could help clear up any confusion caused by his former boss’s testimony, but he certainly doesn’t seem in any hurry to do so:

NEW #Russia #Durham: McCabe declines to testify next week @senjudiciary citing “manifest danger” of Covid-19 among Committee members + “McCabe is eager to testify voluntarily…at a future date when it is safe” McCabe conditions : in-person, not Zoom @CBSNews @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/6OdyTcOa8T — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 3, 2020

Oh there might be “danger” for McCabe, just not the kind he’s saying. And he’s got “conditions”?

Everyone zooms…even the hearings of @GenFlynn …McCabe is not above testifying by Digital… — words.pen.ready.writer (@ready_pen) October 3, 2020

Apparently McCabe thinks he is.

The Non Excuse . . *McCabe can testify from home . . Like Comey . . https://t.co/z1vVuwOugI — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 3, 2020

BS excuse. He could Zoom if he wanted to testify. — Why? (@dprogar) October 3, 2020

Guess he missed his buddies Zoom testimony. Gee wonder if Comey contracted the virus from his laptop? Those things are dangerous I hear. — Concerned Citizen (@Concern09017991) October 3, 2020

What lawyers say when they don’t want to do a zoom deposition. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) October 3, 2020

McCabe is running scarred after, Comey’s testimony. Refuses to testify by Zoom, wants to stall until COVID is gone & he can testify in person. Avoiding the need to confess or tell lies that can easily be proven to be false! #ButNothingsHappening https://t.co/6DjBpuKNO1 — DawsonSField (@DawsonSField) October 3, 2020

Nothing to see here!

