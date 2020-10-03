https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-requires-marxist-race-theory-to-ease-lockdown/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano thought she was in danger on Sunday and called … the police…
September 22, 2020
Feds developing Covid strain for infecting humans on purpose…
August 15, 2020
Merriam-Webster dictionary caves… Adds to trans definition of female…
September 5, 2020
Jason Whitlock — ‘The problem with America is white liberals’…
September 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy