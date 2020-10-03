https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adam-schefter-nfl-cam-newton-testing/2020/10/03/id/990184

The New England Patriots are the latest team on COVID-19 watch after the team announced starting quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game has official been postponed.

“Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL,” Schefter tweeted.

“Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me,” according to Schefter’s first tweet, adding in a subsequent tweet:

“Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source.”

