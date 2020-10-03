https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/03/cam-newton-positive-coronavirus-patriots/

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the star quarterback has tested positive for coronavirus, and Newton will miss the Sunday game against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

This is an absolutely brutal punch to the gut for the Patriots and Newton. As far as I know, this is by far and away the most pivotal player in the NFL to get coronavirus since the season started.

Now, the Patriots will most likely be starting Jarrett Stidham this Sunday against the Chiefs.

This is also really unfortunate for Newton because he was on a tear through the first three games of the season.

Newton wasn’t just playing well, but he was in complete control of the offense for the Patriots. Now, he won’t be suiting up against the defending Super Bowl champions.

If you’re a fan of the Pats, you can’t be happy at all right now.

Hopefully, Newton bounces back in a big way and is better than ever once he gets rid of coronavirus.