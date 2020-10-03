https://www.nationalreview.com/news/chris-christie-checks-in-to-hospital-as-precautionary-measure/

Then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in Trenton, N.J., January 9, 2018. (Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie checked in to a hospital as a “precautionary measure” on Saturday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Christie was among the latest in a group of current and former Republican officials to test positive for the illness, including President Trump. On Tuesday, Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate with rival Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie wrote on Twitter. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Christie added, “I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

The former governor told CNN that he has a low-grade fever and aches but was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Advertisement

In addition to Christie, Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and current adviser Hope Hicks have all tested positive. President Trump was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and has remained there since.

Trump faces a “critical” period in the development of the illness over the next 48 hours, White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery,” Meadows said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

