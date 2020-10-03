https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519495-christie-checks-into-hospital-after-covid-19-diagnosis

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he had checked himself into a local hospital hours after he tested positive for COVID-19, describing it as a “precautionary measure” due to a “history of asthma.”

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” the former governor tweeted early in the evening Saturday. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Christie added in a follow-up tweet, “I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

Christie is one of the latest officials in Trump’s orbit to test positive for the infection after news broke early Friday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Trump to Woodward in April: I’m ‘just not’ worried about contracting COVID-19 MORE had contracted the virus.

Christie was at the White House last Saturday for the announcement of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The ex-governor was spotted interacting closely with others at the event without a mask on.

Christie was also with the president last week to assist with his preparation for the first presidential debate. That group also included top Trump aide Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE, both of whom have tested positive for the virus within the past couple days.

Christie, 58, is overweight, putting him at a higher risk for complications with the virus. His hospitalization comes as Trump remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Many have raised concerns that Trump’s weight could lead to worsened conditions for the president.

There are currently conflicting reports as to the timeline and current state of Trump’s treatment, with White House physician Sean Conley saying Saturday that the president was doing “very well.”

However, a source familiar with the president’s health described Trump’s condition as “very concerning.”

