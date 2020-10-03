https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519473-christie-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-helping-trump-with-debate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Saturday, making him the latest official in President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE‘s orbit to contract the virus.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie tweeted. “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie was at the White House last Saturday for Trump’s announcement that he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The ex-governor was spotted interacting closely with others in the Rose Garden without a mask.

In the week since, Trump, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Trump to Woodward in April: I’m ‘just not’ worried about contracting COVID-19 MORE, Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-N.C.), and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE have all tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. All five were also at the Rose Garden ceremony, which was followed by an indoor reception.

Christie also interacted closely with the president last week to assist with his preparation for the first presidential debate. That group included Conway, Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, who has also tested positive, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 The Trump coronavirus fallout: Who in his circle has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump’s test sparks fears of spread: Here’s who he met in last week MORE.

Christie said the group did not wear masks and that nobody showed symptoms at the time.

The former governor is 58 and overweight. The latter puts him at a higher risk for having serious complications from the virus, though he did not disclose on Saturday whether he was experiencing any symptoms.

