Hollywood elites have refused to stop heckling President Donald Trump following his revelation Friday that he and First lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Unencumbered by empathy or decorum, wealthy elites used the coronavirus to attack the president in sniggering fashion even after he was transferred to Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

“Praying for Trump’s speedy recovery so he can go to jail,” actor Michael Ian Black said, setting the tone for the torrent of hate from the Hollywood left.

Left-wing director Rob Reiner and Scrubs actor Zach Braff both made snide comments as Trump was being transported to Walter Reed.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Military hospital on Friday evening, where he and Mrs. Trump will spend the next several days “out of an abundance of caution” the White House said.

And it didn’t take long before the celebs were piling on the hate. Below is a roundup of their vile.

Not all the reaction from Hollywood celebs was classless attacks on Trump. Cher and The Office star Rainn Wilson wished the President and his family well.

