We’re already learning that the media certainly doesn’t trust President Trump’s doctors, but that’s nothing new. Remember back in January 2018 when Trump had a physical and was said to be in good condition? The media didn’t buy that Trump weighed 239 pounds, and NBC News super-reporter asked if the president would step on a scale in public to prove it. Jake Tapper noted that David Plouffe and Harry Reid were both attacking Trump as overweight.

Here we are more than two-and-a-half years later and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt is still hanging onto that weigh-in:

Trump’s physician is to put it mildly, less than forthcoming. Clearly, Trump has been on Oxygen. Here is a good control question to see if the Dr. is lying to the American people. Ask him to confirm if Trump weighs 246 lbs — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

So Trump’s doctor is lying to us, but you know who has the real scoop on Trump’s condition? Vladimir Putin and the Russians. Here’s Harvard professor and CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem:

It is very likely that Russian intelligence agencies — through signal and human intel sources at Walter Reed, etc — have more information about the President’s condition than we do (though I think we all know how the president is doing.) #doctorslietoo — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 3, 2020

“Whoaaaaa… Ease up on the red-baiting a bit” — Joe McCarthy’s ghost https://t.co/c5MxBaXz0G — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 3, 2020

It’s amazing. You can’t even see the tin foil hat in her profile pic. — Brian McDonald (@bmac1031) October 3, 2020

They have no narrative from the Biden camp so they’re rehashing ideas from 2016. — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) October 3, 2020

Look at you and your own personal disinformation campaign! — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 3, 2020

@SirajAHashmi I have a nomination for the list — Jimmy Butler stan account (@Lt_Buckets) October 3, 2020

Russian spies at a military hospital who can get close enough to this info feels like a stretch. — Mackinstyle (@Mackinstyle1) October 3, 2020

“Harvard “ — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) October 3, 2020

Harvard’s not hiring the best and brightest — W (@Dubs622) October 3, 2020

Source please — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) October 3, 2020

This is incredibly irresponsible to tweet with absolutely zero evidence. — Jimmy Butler stan account (@Lt_Buckets) October 3, 2020

Imagine how shocked I was when I saw “CNN” in your profile. I would never in a million years have imagined it. — Gerry (@GerryDales) October 3, 2020

🤡 — Bruce Nix (@BruceNix10) October 3, 2020

🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Okt7nitY9V — All Your Senility Are Belong To Debate (@BenignApathy) October 3, 2020

Every time I see another former Federal employee make these kind of batshit claims I start to wonder just how broken our institutions were *before* Trump. — The Iron Yuppie (@Iron_Yuppie) October 3, 2020

I think we’re about 24 hours away from staging a mental health intervention for a quarter of our adult population. — Pamela Hernandez (@AllThePlants) October 3, 2020

I’m saving this one for a couple days, it’s gonna age like warm milk — minifanarmy (@Biodude2010) October 3, 2020

Trump has destroyed you. Pity. But not really. — Sunshine (@SunshineDreame6) October 3, 2020

