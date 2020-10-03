https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/jp-sears-covid-cdc

Yes, I realize that President Trump caught the ‘rona. That doesn’t change the fact the media has cherry picked whatever number or statistic they could find at that moment to maximize fear (see STEVEN CROWDER EXPLAINS WHY HE’S RALLYING AGAINST MICHIGAN’S TYRANNICAL GOVERNOR and THESE HATEFUL LIBERAL REACTIONS TO TRUMP’S COVID NEWS PROVE WHAT SIDE IS “DIVIDING US”). Case in point, notice how quickly they are shifting to use the ‘rona as an excuse not to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Which, you can take that noise, shine it up real nice, and stick it right up your @$$. She can Zoom her interviews with senators, and we’ll buy everyone hazmat suits if we have too.

Back to the ‘rona, we’re told to trust the experts and the people who tell us that list the CDC as experts we should trust. JP Sears took a look at some of the CDC numbers. Here’s what you won’t see scrolling on CNN.

This has always been the problem with the pandemic. Actually, two. The first is that the rules and regulations aren’t applied equally, and barely make sense in the first place. The second is that we’re given cherrypicked data just to maximize how terrified every one is. And if you bring up any other data, you are censored on social media and labeled a conspiracy theorist.

We should be able to say, “Listen, still wear your masks and social distance because we still need to stop the spread. But also, here’s how the ‘rona compares to other viruses, and here’s who the virus is and isn’t affecting. So, like, maybe not live your life in a constant panic.” The fact that we can’t say that is why so many Americans think the left and the media want us to constantly be in that state of constant panic. You know, at least until the day after election day.

