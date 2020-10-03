https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/ready-conservative-host-lists-five-worst-trump-vs-biden-debate-moments

“Stu Does America,” host Stu Burguiere finalized his list of five worst moments from the Trump-Biden presidential debate in Cleveland.

Coming in at number five, the Green New Deal. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Biden to state his position on the Green New Deal. Biden’s response surprised Stu, for several reasons that included information on Biden’s website that claimed support for the Green New Deal, and his choice for a running mate, Kamala Harris, who co-sponsored the green plan.

“The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward. We aren’t going to build plants that keep polluting the planet,” Biden began.

“Do you support the Green New Deal,” Wallace asked?

“No. I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden replied.

“That is news,” Stu said. Stu cited information pulled from Biden’s website and other sources to illustrated the apparent flip flop Biden had on the Green New Deal.

Watch the video below for Stu’s full list.

Use promo code STU to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu’s lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

