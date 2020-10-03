https://clashdaily.com/2020/10/conspiracy-of-silence-extra-mailed-out-ballots-showing-up-everywhere-where-is-the-news/

As you read this, a few questions should probably cross your mind. Including why so few Democrats acknowledge getting these extra ballots.

Here are some other questions to keep in mind.

If a citizen’s ballot goes to another person, doesn’t that disenfranchise the first citizen?

Are people voting twice?

Are votes being illicitly cast and counted?

Does anyone really believe that Republicans are mysteriously getting all of these extra votes, and not their Democrat counterparts? If Democrats are getting them too, are they not ringing any alarm bells?

Why have Democrats fought tooth and nail in court against purging voter rolls which would have minimized situations like this one? Is it in any way related to the fact that a surplus of names on the rolls makes it harder to detect voter fraud?

Does anything throw the election into greater doubt (and then chaos) than scenarios like this one?

Suppose were able to identify 100% of the illegitimate votes and destroy them — do people scream in outrage about all of these hypothetical people supposedly ‘being denied their voice’?

We know the answer to some of these questions, surely. Now let’s look at what’s showing up in the mail. Do THESE stories

The DC media keep pretending like we don’t have a voting by mail crisis. They purposefully interchange absentee voting (someone specially requests a ballot) with mass ballots sent to people who didn’t request the ballot. https://t.co/te3c4YIYxo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 27, 2020

. @samstein ignores this problem. He just wants to pick up ballots without security systems in place. DC types want loose rules. https://t.co/fekqkvd1Cr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 1, 2020

PSA — ballots are only being mass-mailed to all registered voters in 8 states and DC. It is *not happening* in 42 of the 50 states. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 24, 2020

Correction! It’s 9 states plus DC. I didn’t mean to leave you out, Hawaii. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 24, 2020

D.C. is very excited:

This is not a drill, people!

Ballots start arriving TODAY! Completed ballots can be mailed, placed in drop boxes, or returned to any polling place: see map at https://t.co/aupttx3glU (Screengrab is from the helpful @usps Informed Delivery daily preview email—sign up for it!) pic.twitter.com/fJYeJqrPhX — Council of DC (@councilofdc) September 29, 2020

So, D.C… how’s that workin’ out for ya?

Seems like DC Board of Elections is sending absentee ballots to people who no longer live at the locations they were sent too 👀 pic.twitter.com/59Llm97vdg — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 1, 2020

Abigail Monroe, part of the Trump War Room’s Rapid Response team gathered a thread:

THREAD: A lot of folks in DC are receiving incorrect & unsolicited ballots. Compiling a thread here so @MayorBowser @MurielBowser can address the potential for fraud & voter disenfranchisement. Please feel free to DM me if you received in incorrect ballot & I will include. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 1, 2020

“We’ve received 5 absentee ballots so far to this address, all in other people’s names.” https://t.co/YVDT2WHsiN pic.twitter.com/C45ZkAntJL — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 1, 2020

INBOX: DC resident received 2 ballots for voters who do not live with them. Even weirder, it looks like the ballots are addressed to the same person…? pic.twitter.com/DkM3sZkJt5 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 1, 2020

INBOX: Here are the ballots I received. 1 for me, 2 for people I’ve never met. (I’ve lived at this address for 3 years.) pic.twitter.com/47vKAeTImP — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 1, 2020

California Attorney and frequent Fox News guest, Harmeet Dhillon related an incident with her D.C. lawyer friend:

Lawyer friend in DC received ballot of his predecessor in his apartment, as well as his own, this week. The prior tenant moved out of DC eighteen months ago. My friend won’t vote that ballot because he isn’t a criminal. How many other DC residents have the same scruples? #fraud pic.twitter.com/NQDwe0aEpS — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 1, 2020

Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview at the Family Research Council:

Exhibit A in why sending out ballots to everyone on the voter roll is problematic. I just received five ballots at my house in Washington DC. Some of these people haven’t lived here in years. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/M0pKpIsKPn — David Closson (@DavidClosson) September 29, 2020

Chief of Staff to the GOP Whip:

Not a DC registered voter or resident. And here are two ballots for two different addresses, just delivered to my house by my friendly neighborhood postal worker. But sure, nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/ARQmOC44C8 — Brett Horton (@bretthhorton) October 1, 2020

Fox News commentator Gayle Trotter:

Me receiving ballots from DC this fall pic.twitter.com/ZSwU6dUgMM — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) October 1, 2020

The Daily Caller’s White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom:

I received two ballots in the mail for people who no longer live in my apartment today. If this keeps happening, Biden just might win Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/govboDL2Bo — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 1, 2020

Daily Caller videographer Richie McGinnis:

My official ballot arrived! Along with ballots for four people who no longer live here (three of whom haven’t lived here in over SIX years)! pic.twitter.com/cO0MAC2HpC — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) September 30, 2020

Another Daily Caller reporter:

Speaking of the Daily Caller, the Editor-In-Chief, Ethan Barton, also had problems:

Also, I never received my new voter card after changing my registration when I moved. Last I checked online, my old address was still listed. But then I got a notice delivered here with my current address saying I’d receive a ballot. Will I receive my ballot? Time will tell. — Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) September 30, 2020

Here’s an interesting one — an election law attorney with the National Republican Senatorial Committee:

I don’t know who Lindsay is, but I received her ballot yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Qb5RvCO70K — Darby Wade Grant (@DarbyGrant) October 1, 2020

Nathan Brand who is with communications for the National Republican Senatorial Committee:

A Washington, DC friend had EIGHT ballots sent to her apartment. ZERO ballots were for the current resident. https://t.co/DIfBKghfvU pic.twitter.com/mvWhHWuAmL — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 1, 2020

Conservative opinion writer Kaylee McGhee:

Here is the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and a former Law Clerk to Justice Gorsuch:

Dear DC Board of Elections: You mailed this “absentee ballot” to my home. While I never knew this former resident, I know she’s very absent. She’s been dead for 7 years. Sincerely,

Concerned Voter pic.twitter.com/dNQJ5oRR6s — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 1, 2020

The former Press Secretary for Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND):

today me and my roommates received two official ballots for people who don’t live here. what could go wrong!!?! pic.twitter.com/RuLUxaNg6z — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) September 30, 2020

It’s also happening to the Average Americans:

Just received an official ballot:

The only issue is that no Amy lives here and has not in over a year! pic.twitter.com/HAN3ReMC4s — Noah Evans – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@noahevvans) October 1, 2020

There are FOUR people in my household, but I just received FIVE unsolicited mail-in ballots from the DC Board of Elections. I’m voting in person, at my polling place, on Election Day. What if I wasn’t an honest person? This is not right. Thanks. God bless. pic.twitter.com/6k7nzryCHo — Eric Sims (@EricSim51887540) September 30, 2020

I got a second mail-in ballot that wasn’t mine yesterday lol great job DC — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) October 1, 2020

Only one person at this residence. One addressed to a deceased individual who died in 2008, and other to her out of state widower. pic.twitter.com/JNLrT0prQN — King Acme (@King_Acme) September 30, 2020

Two official ballots got delivered to my apartment today in DC for people who haven’t lived here for years. This is probably fine. pic.twitter.com/qcxnLE5XR0 — Tyler Coward (@tylercoward) October 1, 2020

Is there any evidence at all that such surpluses of ballots can be exploited for personal or political gain?

Well, there was this ONE story about Ilhan Omar’s team being involved in voter fraud…

Project Veritas: Ilhan Omar Cash-For-Votes Ballot Harvesting Scheme

But we already know from the media silence that it isn’t newsworthy, right?

