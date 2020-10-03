https://clashdaily.com/2020/10/conspiracy-of-silence-extra-mailed-out-ballots-showing-up-everywhere-where-is-the-news/

As you read this, a few questions should probably cross your mind. Including why so few Democrats acknowledge getting these extra ballots.

Here are some other questions to keep in mind.

If a citizen’s ballot goes to another person, doesn’t that disenfranchise the first citizen?

Are people voting twice?

Are votes being illicitly cast and counted?

Does anyone really believe that Republicans are mysteriously getting all of these extra votes, and not their Democrat counterparts? If Democrats are getting them too, are they not ringing any alarm bells?

Why have Democrats fought tooth and nail in court against purging voter rolls which would have minimized situations like this one? Is it in any way related to the fact that a surplus of names on the rolls makes it harder to detect voter fraud?

Does anything throw the election into greater doubt (and then chaos) than scenarios like this one?

Suppose were able to identify 100% of the illegitimate votes and destroy them — do people scream in outrage about all of these hypothetical people supposedly ‘being denied their voice’?

We know the answer to some of these questions, surely. Now let’s look at what’s showing up in the mail. Do THESE stories

D.C. is very excited:

So, D.C… how’s that workin’ out for ya?

Abigail Monroe, part of the Trump War Room’s Rapid Response team gathered a thread:

California Attorney and frequent Fox News guest, Harmeet Dhillon related an incident with her D.C. lawyer friend:

Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview at the Family Research Council:

Chief of Staff to the GOP Whip:

Fox News commentator Gayle Trotter:

The Daily Caller’s White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom:

Daily Caller videographer Richie McGinnis:

Another Daily Caller reporter:

Speaking of the Daily Caller, the Editor-In-Chief, Ethan Barton, also had problems:

Here’s an interesting one — an election law attorney with the National Republican Senatorial Committee:

Nathan Brand who is with communications for the National Republican Senatorial Committee:

Conservative opinion writer Kaylee McGhee:

Here is the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and a former Law Clerk to Justice Gorsuch:

The former Press Secretary for Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND):

It’s also happening to the Average Americans:

Is there any evidence at all that such surpluses of ballots can be exploited for personal or political gain?

Well, there was this ONE story about Ilhan Omar’s team being involved in voter fraud…

Project Veritas: Ilhan Omar Cash-For-Votes Ballot Harvesting Scheme

But we already know from the media silence that it isn’t newsworthy, right?

