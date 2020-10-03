https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/corey-lewandowski-presidency-campaign-walter-reed/2020/10/03/id/990181

President Donald Trump is in “great spirits” and will exude the same strength and drive through his bought with the coronavirus as he has through his presidency and campaigns, according Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski on Newsmax TV.

“I had a chance to speak with the chief of staff last night, who was at the hospital, he told me the president was in great spirits,” Lewandowski told “Saturday Report” about White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who flew with Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.

“I know this president; I’ve have the privilege to stand by him as he has fought for the values he believes in making our country greater,” Lewandowski also told host Carl Higbie, adding once the president is recovered at Walter Reed Medical Center, there will be a reevaluation of his campaign schedule, with events canceled only for a few days right now.

“I know this president. I know how much he is ready to go out and fight.”

Lewandowski rejected criticism aimed at the president and campaign for not taking the necessary precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I will tell you this: The president has been practicing social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Lewandowski said, adding Trump’s last campaign event before his hospitalization included distancing of at least 8 feet.

“We have taken a number of precautions to make sure that he was safe, and I’m the White House is going to look at all the protocols moving forward to determine if they’re appropriate of they need to be refined.”

Lewandowski is author of the recently released book “Trump: America First: The President Succeeds Against All Odds,” which is a timely topic under the current circumstances.

“We have to make sure we can pick up the mantle for a man that has fought for us nonstop for the last four years,” he told Higbie.

“Now is the time for all of us that support this president and love our country need to stand up and fight for him as he’s fighting for himself.”

