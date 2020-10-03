https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/dc-antifa-ringleader-jason-charter-arrested-walkaway-rally-cried-eyes-waiting-transport-booking-video/

Jason Charter, a DC Antifa activist who was previously charged with being a “ringleader” in the attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square near the White House in June has been arrested again by DC Park Police.

A source who was at the scene tells the Gateway Pundit that he “cried his eyes out” following the arrest, while waiting for a wagon to transport him to booking.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants were protesting a rally organized by Brandon Straka of the Walk Away Movement, which celebrates people leaving the Democrat Party to support President Donald Trump.

Big crowd rolling into the “Walkaway” event hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/ztXiJsl2xL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

Charter was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police in July as part of a joint task force for his role in the destruction of the statues.

“Members of MPD, FBI and USPP have reviewed online open source videos,” the FBI’s summary of facts states, including “videos from MPD body-worn camera footage, and footage recorded by the Secret Service” in order to “identify the individuals who attempted to remove the Jackson Statue from its base and damage it, including the cannons at the statue’s base.”

The documents also state that on June 20, Charter “is seen … standing over the toppled Pike Statue, pouring an unknown liquid onto the statue,” the FBI states. “He is then observed waving others away from the statue, and squatting down behind the statue where his hands are not visible. Seconds later, the statue catches fire. Charter is seen standing over the flames as it burns.”

Charter has previously made headlines for assaulting One America News reporter Jack Posobiec.

Jason Charter – same person who assaulted Jack Posobiec was just arrested by the FBI 😂😂😂 https://t.co/TsWEkR9Tin — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 2, 2020

More video of violent black bloc militants attacking @JackPosobiec in D.C. They dumped liquid all over him, hit him and tried to steal his phone. pic.twitter.com/DCrOq8ZUtB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

Charter was also allegedly involved in the destruction of the Albert Pike Historical Statue in DC in June and made headlines for assaulting One America News reporter Jack Posobiec.

