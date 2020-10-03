https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/democrat-north-carolina-senate-candidate-admits-sexting-strategist-refuses-drop/

Democrat senate candidate Cal Cunningham has admitted to exchanging sexually charged text messages with a California based PR strategist. The married father of two is running against incumbent Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Patrick Howley of National File broke the initial story:

North Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham is swapping sexts and arranging to meet with the wife of an Army veteran, NATIONAL FILE has exclusively learned. Arlene Guzman Todd is the female paramour of candidate Cunningham, according to a friend of Guzman Todd’s in North Carolina who spoke with our source. NATIONAL FILE has obtained sexual text messages exchanged between Cunningham and Guzman Todd. TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS! Cal Cunningham, who is a married father of two, has focused his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Thom Tillis on Cunningham’s service as a veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Cunningham is evidently engaged in extramarital activity with the wife of a fellow veteran. Cunningham refers to Guzman Todd in the text messages below as “historically sexy,” imagines kissing her, says he has been dreaming “of our time together,” and the two plan for Cunningham to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd’s words, “kiss a lot.” Guzman Todd says she wants “a night with you” and Cunningham agrees that he wants that too. Guzman Todd says that “the only thing I want on my to do list is you” and Cunningham says that “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

Raleigh based News Observer not only confirms the story, but reports that Cunningham has admitted to the scandal:

North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, a married father of two, sent text messages of a sexual nature to a woman who is not his wife, his campaign confirmed Friday night. The text messages between Cunningham and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California, were first reported Thursday night by NationalFile.com. The report included pictures of the text messages, in which Cunningham and Guzman, who is also married according to the report, talked about kissing each other and more. The Cunningham campaign confirmed the authenticity of the text messages. Cunningham, who has been leading in polling in his pivotal U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, said Friday night that he is not dropping out of the race. “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter,” Cunningham said in a statement sent to The News & Observer. “I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.” Cunningham announced Thursday that he had raised a record-setting $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Later that day, Cunningham and Tillis met for their third and final debate of the campaign.

Arlene Guzman Todd, who is also married, to another military veteran no less, currently works for a hemp and cannabis PR firm called PotNT and is also listed on the HPA Strategies website. HPA Strategies has worked with many giant mega corporations, such as AT&T and CVS.

Ironically, part of Cal’s platform includes railing against such corporations:

Right now, though, the economy is steeply tilted in favor of the wealthy few and against regular families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of college, housing, and medical care and still make ends meet. Growing income and wealth inequality in our country is being fueled by the recent tax law that overwhelmingly benefits the largest corporations and the ultra-wealthy while leaving middle-class and poor families further behind and leaving us with a pile of debt for future generations.

