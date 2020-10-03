https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/03/democrat-senator-chris-murphy-putin-will-trumps-campaign-surrogate-hes-incapacitated/

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) frequently goes on the record as an elected official willing to accuse President Trump and Republicans of nefarious behavior. He has a very bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Murphy has laid the blame of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States at the feet of President Trump, not the Communist Chinese government. Just a few days ago, he had a particularly ugly meltdown over Trump’s campaign events and accused him of “deliberately killing people.”

During an interview on CNN with Jim Sciutto Friday, Murphy revived a favorite Democrat talking point. He’s bringing back the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative as the president is at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for the coronavirus. When Murphy went off about the president’s absence from the campaign trail and surrogates taking up the slack, the senator declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be his surrogate. That’s right – a sitting U.S. senator said that the president will have the communist Russian president as a surrogate for his campaign while he is unable to campaign as he did before receiving his diagnosis. It should be noted that Sciutto, a former member of the Obama-Biden administration, just sat there and didn’t even blink when Murphy said it.

Sciutto asks about adversaries “sensing vulnerability” in Trump’s diagnosis – “North Korea, Russia, China, Iran and others” – and Murphy was happy to oblige Sciutto’s assertion that outside influences will take advantage of the situation. Murphy knocked the White House’s transparency on the president’s health and referred to him as “incapacitated” before saying he was not. Sciutto volunteered that the White House has not been transparent in the past about the president’s health. This is all to stoke up doubt over the president’s health. It plays well for the wackos who actually say they think Trump’s diagnosis is all a hoax. First Murphy talked about Iran and then Sciutto asked about Russia because of course, he did.

“I think it’s important for this White House to be fully transparent about the President’s condition,” Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT tells @jimsciutto when asked about possible national security concerns after Trump tested positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/p9DeK5nGK7 pic.twitter.com/UvQG8iwyyE — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 2, 2020

What Murphy is talking about in that interview, the Russian interference in the 2020 election, is something he tweeted about the day before. Jim Sciutto re-tweeted the thread so it isn’t surprising that the two are on the same page here. It’s all a bit too coordinated with these two men, if you ask me. It is amusing to hear Murphy accuse the U.S. intelligence community of working to do the president’s bidding during the campaign when we all know now how utterly corrupted the intelligence community became during the Obama-Biden administration. Many members of that community even coordinated to throw the election for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and willingly went along with her story blaming Russia and coordination with the Trump campaign for her defeat.

This hasn’t gotten enough attention, but you need to know. Everybody needs to know. 1/ It’s about the massive coverup campaign underway to disguise the octopus-like Russian election interference operation being run on Trump’s behalf. Please read this whole thing. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 1, 2020

All of this is not lost on the fact that Senator Murphy is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Hoo boy. It would be good for his Democrat colleagues to call him out on his conspiracy theory but they are all suffering from their own versions of Trump Derangement Syndrome. This is 2020.

“If President Trump can’t be out there on the campaign trail for the next two weeks, then he is going to rely on his surrogates and unfortunately, one of his surrogates is Vladimir Putin,” Murphy said during an appearance on CNN. “So, unfortunately, you are likely going to see this campaign ramped up by Russia over the next few weeks to try to substitute for the president’s absence on the campaign trail.” Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, noted that Russia’s operation was “much bigger and bolder and smarter than it was in 2016” and has a “clear desire to try to elect President Trump to a second term.” He expressed concern that U.S. intelligence agencies “are not being clear” about the threat Russia poses to the upcoming election.

Murphy’s description of Trump as incapacitated is hyperbole. Trump is hospitalized, true, but he is conscious and working from there. He is walking and breathing on his own and according to his doctor, responding well to treatment. The 25th Amendment has not been enacted. Trump is still in charge. He is not incapacitated. He is engaged.

Perhaps former Trump administration national security adviser H.R. McMaster is in on the games being played by Scuitto and Murphy. He has a book out now and is pointing a finger at Trump for not calling out Putin or something. He delivered his hot take on Trump and Putin by saying Trump is “aiding and abetting” Putin’s efforts in the election. That is quite a limb McMaster went out on. He sounds like his cohorts on the left. He has a book to sell, you know. If it was not for President Trump bringing him into his administration, no one outside the military would know him at all. Perhaps he’s looking for a cable news gig as a contributor.

“I agree that he is aiding and abetting Putin’s efforts by not being direct about this, by not just calling out Putin for what he’s doing,” McMaster said on MSNBC. “This sustained campaign of disruption, disinformation and denial is aided by any leader who doesn’t acknowledge it,” he continued. “This is why I think the president needs to be much stronger in condemning this effort to really reduce our confidence in who we are as a county.” Speaking of his new book “Battlegrounds,” the former Trump administration official said that the president is hesitant to address Russian interference because it could potentially raise doubts about his victory in the 2016 election. “We’ll never know that, but I think the president gets concerned with that question because he thinks that if he confronts Putin directly, he’ll inadvertently draw his own election into question,” McMaster said.

As I finish this, I’m listening to the president’s health update from the White House physician. It’s very upbeat. The president was never on oxygen supplements, hasn’t suffered from a loss of breath, and has been fever-free for 24 hours. That is all good news for those with the coronavirus. He is being encouraged to walk around and continue working in his hospital suite. That’s music to a workaholic’s ears. He told the doc, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.” That’s good news for the country.

