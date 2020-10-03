https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-tries-to-steal-trump-flag-from-vietnamese-rally-einstein-gets-arrested/
Every time you see a fascist Trump hater, every time you read about an AntiFa thug or a Democrat street person assaulting a citizen exercising their first amendment right, just remember that THIS is the face of the enemies of Freedom, THIS is the face of the leftist Thugs, THIS is the face of the enemies that those of us who love America are fighting against and VOTE against every single Democrat candidate and for the Republicans who oppose them.