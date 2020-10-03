https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-candlelight-prayer-vigil-tonight-president-trump-first-lady-melania-845-pm-et/

Earlier today Doctor Sean Conley told reporters he is “extremely happy” with the progress the President Donald Trump has made since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

President Trump entered Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after being diagnosed with the China Coronavirus on Thursday night.

Excellent news! It looks like President @realDonaldTrump is doing ok! Keep praying for him and everyone else infected! https://t.co/Mm21ZWjmlb — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 3, 2020

Now there is a Candlelight vigil for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump scheduled for 8:45 PM Eastern tonight.

What you can do: Select and communicate a local event in your community.

Who is invited: Anyone who wants to pray for President Trump, Melania Trump, and those suffering from the China coronavirus.

Pray for our President.

Pray for our country.

Nationwide#PrayFor45 Candlelight Vigil Sat, October 3rd @ 8:45PM ET pic.twitter.com/XflWbnYSJf — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 3, 2020

