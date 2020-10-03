https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/doing-very-well-doctors-give-update-on-president-trumps-condition/
White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and other doctors gave an update on President Trump’s condition outside of Walter Reed Medical Center today, and the news was good:
Large team of doctors at Walter Reed emerge to brief press on Trump’s condition. Dr. Conley says: “This morning, the president is doing very well.” pic.twitter.com/sDUc8NUz5h
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) October 3, 2020
BREAKING: WH Physician Dr. Sean Conley says “This morning, the President is doing very well.”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2020
The president has remained fever free for 24 hours says Dr. Sean Conley
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 3, 2020
The president is not on oxygen and not having difficult breathing says Dr. Sean Dooley
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 3, 2020
White House physician gives an update on President Trump’s condition.
“The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.” pic.twitter.com/mcQrSTF79t
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2020
One of the doctors also quoted something the president said to him:
“I feel like I could walk out of hear today,” @realDonaldTrump — Awesome.
— David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 3, 2020
Dr. Conley said at this point it isn’t clear when the president would be discharged to spend the rest of his quarantine period at the White House.