The supposed ‘cornerstone’ of the Biden campaign was the outrage we’re told Joe felt in response to Trump’s press conference in Charlottesville.

The Journos and other leftists have been looking for defamatory tags from day one. The dead giveaway that they know this is a political hit-job should be the fact that none of these ‘Trump is a bigot’ stories were written before he took the R after his name and wend down that fateful escalator.

They still whip up outrage over events reading their assumptions back into history but the accusation itself is somewhere between hard to find and non-existent before that day. That is what one might call a ‘clue’. A clue that what follows is nothing more than character assassination.

Are there more clues? Absolutely.

Kayleigh McEnany had her own itemized highlight reel of quotes where Trump denounced such things and policies that pushed the other direction.

But let’s look the other direction. Are there clues that show us that they know this is a sham?

There are!

Let’s start with Jim ‘look at me’ Acosta.

He was the guy who asked the question that lead to the line they weaponized against the President. (Full background on that story here: Biden And His Bootlickers Are Recycling That ‘Fine People Hoax’ — We Put Them On BLAST)

Three years ago today, white supremacists descended on Charlottesville with torches in hand and hate in their hearts. Our president said they were “very fine people.” It was clear then, and it’s clear now: We are in a battle for the soul of our nation, and we must win. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

He was throwing red meat into the news cycle to help Biden.

Does Acosta believe this? Or is he just acting as Zucker’s amoral reputational legbreaker?

Great question. Let’s look at the answer:

THIS is Acosta’s tweet, before the event became politicized.

Trump condemns KKK and white supremacists commenting on Charlottesville: “Racism is evil.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 14, 2017

Let’s add a screenshot, just in case he hides the evidence.

Surely that’s a one-off, right? There couldn’t possibly be another activist journo throwing stumbling block in the President’s path, trying to knock him down, could there?

Oh, but there could!

Remember how Chris Wallace framed that racism question in the debate?

Here was the exchange as transcribed in a Breitbart piece.

Wallace: You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa —

Trump: That’s right.

Wallace: — and other left-wing extremist groups. But are you willing, tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups —

Trump: Sure.

Wallace: — and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha, and as we’ve seen in Portland.

Trump: Sure, I’m willing to do that.

Wallace: Are you prepared specifically to do it.

Surely that was an honest question where he was seeking answers to questions he didn’t already know… right?

I mean, Wallace was in control of the questions, he could have asked any question he liked and could have framed it in the open-ended and neutral manner he did Joe’s ‘stack the courts’ question right?

But for some mysterious reason, that’s not how he approached it.

In 2016, Trump disavowed White Supremacists and the KKK CHRIS WALLACE was the Moderator. Why did he feel the need to ask him to do so again last night? pic.twitter.com/laydEED3eP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

Why did he feel the need to probe THIS question rather than, say, domestic policy, military, financial, or foreign policy question?

Has he forgotten how we all saw how readily he swallowed Schiff’s lies during impeachment? Anyone paying attention could have told you a year ago that he’s be voting for whoever won the Democrat nom.

But the real tip-off? The dead giveaway was how he handled his recent 1-on-1 interview with Trump.

We already knew he was a snake. He played almost the same trick in August.

Wallace tried to tag Trump with the long-discredited foreign interference / Russian Collusion hoax… pressing the will ‘you accept foreign assistance’ question.

Right on cue the Democrats bludgeoned Trump with non-sequiturs that picked up off of Wallace’s interview.

WATCH: Trump adviser Jason Miller is asked three (3) times whether the Trump administration or campaign would accept foreign assistance in this election. Three (3) times, he refuses to say no. pic.twitter.com/Kcgm021pHP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 2, 2020

Looking back at what we know now, Russiagate was almost certainly an ‘insurance policy’ to kneecap Trump and keep anyone from looking too closely into Hillary’s email situation.

