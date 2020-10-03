https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/fearful-pandemic-threats-riders-detroits-bus-drivers-refuse-work/

(DETROIT FREE PRESS) Detroit’s bus drivers don’t feel the city has done enough to protect them during the pandemic and have pledged not to go back to work until it does, their union president Glenn Tolbert said Friday, adding they hope it won’t be a long shutdown.

Tolbert said the city broke off talks with the union earlier today, and the work stoppage will continue through the weekend. The talks between the union and city officials will resume Monday.

“It’s unfortunate, we were willing to stay as long as we needed to stay to get this situation solved,” Tolbert said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

