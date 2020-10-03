http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ch2bNnmXs6I/

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, he announced on Saturday.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” he said in a tweet.

“I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie added:

On Friday, Christie revealed that he was awaiting the results of his coronavirus test, although he said he felt “fine” and was experiencing no symptoms:

Christie is the latest high profile figure to test positive for the Wuhan virus. Saturday morning, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced he tested positive. The day prior, two GOP senators who serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Mike Lee (R-UT), revealed they contracted the virus.

President Trump departed for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “further monitoring” on Friday afternoon but is reportedly on the mend. According to doctors, the president is no longer running a fever and does not have issues breathing. Late Friday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump is “doing very well” and undergoing Remdesivir therapy.

Trump reportedly told doctors, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

