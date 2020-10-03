https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/03/gaetz-trump-getting-covid-proves-no-lockdown-can-be-a-panacea-to-save-everyone-from-everything-980136

That even President Donald Trump fell ill to the coronavirus despite benefiting from the White House’s extraordinarily strict health protocols proves that just locking people up isn’t a valid solution to battling this crisis, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Speaking on Fox News late Friday evening, not too long after the president was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for the virus, the Florida congressman said it’s clear more-so than ever now that it’s time for America to fully reopen.

“I’ve traveled with the president frequently. I’m familiar with the testing and other coronavirus protocols that are around the Oval Office and Air Force One. What I can tell you is that if this virus can get into the Oval, into the body of the president, there’s no place where it could not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans,” he said.

“That’s why it’s so important to continue executing on President Trump’s strategy to allow our country to open up, but then to ensure that we protect the vulnerable, because there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything, and this is proof positive that’s the case.”

Tucker Carlson, the host of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” agreed.

“It’s such a smart point,” he said.

“If the president can get this virus, then it tells you a lot about our ability to protect ourselves from it. How many people watching have college-aged kids who are suffering through the draconian restrictions colleges are imposing, who got COVID anyway?” he added.

“So it just tells you maybe we should spend more time working on therapeutics to help people once they’re affected. Why does that occur to no one?”

Listen to their discussion below:

Despite the fatality rate among college-aged students being 630 times lower than the mortality rate for those above the age of 85, according to numbers from the CDC, 10 percent of colleges have moved their classes to “fully online,” while 34 percent have adjusted to “primarily online,” as tracked by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Yet according to Education Week, “online classes aren’t as effective as in-person classes for most students,” with lower-performing students tending to perform “meaningfully worse” when limited to online courses.

Responding to Carlson’s question, the Florida congressman noted that it has occurred to somebody, namely those in the Trump administration.

“It’s why there’s been so much work on therapeutics. It’s one of the reasons why in America we have one of the strongest survival rates against coronavirus in the world. In fact, I think it is the strongest. Even for someone in their 70s like President Trump, the survivability rate somewhere around 95, so very strong,” he said.

The United States isn’t even in the top 10 when it comes to the “observed case-fatality ratio.”

“Again the answer is not to hunker down, shut down, hide under your bed and hope that the virus won’t ever find you,” the congressman continued.

“The answer is to ensure that we live our lives, protect the vulnerable and then recognize the critical importance of making sure that we continue to make progress on those therapeutics so that we continue to become more and more survivable against the virus.”

This has mostly happened excerpts for in far-left states like California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stubborn, anti-science refusal to pull back from his strict lockdown measures is provoking “full-on anarchy,” according to one local official from Shasta County who spoke this week with Bloomberg.

“The county sheriff had announced that he wouldn’t enforce the state’s pandemic restrictions on social gatherings and businesses. People who had never before attended county board meetings were accusing local officials of treason,” the outlet reported Thursday.

“The county’s health officer, who had the unhappy job of imposing the state’s Covid rules on the citizens of Shasta County, was now receiving so many threats that [the official] had brought in a new threat-assessment team; he’d also ordered the bushes cut back away from her house, installed a security system and floodlights, and ordered police patrols of her neighborhood. ‘She still doesn’t feel safe out there,’ he said. ‘At all.’”

According to Bloomberg, “a bunch of county health officers across California have been run from office” because of the brewing anger over the lives being destroyed by the state’s relentless lockdown.

Meanwhile, Newsom stuck it to laid-off workers this week by vetoing a bill that would have created “return to work” rights for those workers.

Even his fellow Democrats were appalled by the decision.

I am so disillusioned by Gov Newsom’s veto of AB3216. These workers lost their jobs because the Gov made decision to close down. The Gov should help to make sure they get their jobs back. https://t.co/RzoCMz3gXR — Maria Elena Durazo (@MariaEDurazo) October 1, 2020

It was crushing to have to share the news with @unitehere workers who traveled to the Capitol along with members of the clergy that #AB3216 was vetoed. The fight doesn’t end today. These workers deserve dignity!@unitehere11 @unitehere_local2 @uniteherelocal19 @californialabor pic.twitter.com/GpqTM9iOmm — Ash Kalra 🌱 (@Ash_Kalra) October 1, 2020

“Governor Newsom’s veto of AB 3216 is devastating news to the tens of thousands of workers across our state who have been laid off during this pandemic,” the bill author, California state Sen. Ash Kalra, reportedly said in a statement.

“On a day when Disney announced that it would be laying off over 28,000 employees and when reports suggest that California’s economic recovery could take at least two years, this feels like a missed chance at a recovery for all.”

